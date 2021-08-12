ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProAssurance in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRA. Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

PRA stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

