Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.38. 90,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $273.04. The company has a market capitalization of $253.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $28,010,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

