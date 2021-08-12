Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 110,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $446.44. 235,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,010. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $445.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $433.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

