Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $719,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 146,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

