Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 806 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,982,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,402,000 after buying an additional 1,036,970 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,637,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,213,000 after purchasing an additional 752,816 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,696,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,424,000 after purchasing an additional 646,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,681,000 after purchasing an additional 344,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 433.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after acquiring an additional 330,792 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.71. 61,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,078. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

