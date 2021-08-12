Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after buying an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $918.64. 5,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $922.34. The stock has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $879.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

