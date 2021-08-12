Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.17. The company had a trading volume of 413,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.