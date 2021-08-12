Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes $396,000 Position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 988,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 260,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after buying an additional 171,706 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,700,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 310.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 97,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 220,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter.

NUBD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,269. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12.

