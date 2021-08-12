Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lifted by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Prologis were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Prologis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.41. The company had a trading volume of 27,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,771. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $130.52. The company has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

