Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.75, but opened at $23.00. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10).
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 24th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 36.26 and a current ratio of 36.26.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
