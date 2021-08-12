Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $15.97 price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $15.97 price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.13. 18,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.9412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. Publicis Groupe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

