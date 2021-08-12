PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Get PubMatic alerts:

NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.36. 70,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,789. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.46.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,017,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.