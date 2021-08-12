PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Down 7.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares were down 7.8% during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $50.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PubMatic traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $31.90. Approximately 17,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 952,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PUBM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Get PubMatic alerts:

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $73,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,483 in the last ninety days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.35.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.