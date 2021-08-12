Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

