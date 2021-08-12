Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Issues Earnings Results

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 37.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. 1,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,321. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

