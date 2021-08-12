Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Jumia Technologies AG Issued By William Blair (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jumia Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JMIA. Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE JMIA traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.24. 56,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,702,809. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

