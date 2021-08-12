Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – DA Davidson cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.67.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117,654 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.