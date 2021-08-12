Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Issued By Desjardins

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for AcuityAds in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Desjardins also issued estimates for AcuityAds’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AT. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on AcuityAds to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.93.

Shares of TSE:AT opened at C$11.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$1.87 and a 12-month high of C$33.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$703.74 million and a PE ratio of 122.84.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.50 million.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.