Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.59). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of MRUS opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.88. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $753.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Merus by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,500 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,151 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,112,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merus by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 233,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

