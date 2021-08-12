Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Vimeo, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vimeo in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vimeo’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

VMEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vimeo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

