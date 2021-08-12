Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Epizyme, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Epizyme in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.60). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Epizyme stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.79. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.73.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $11,335,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 481,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 419,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 175.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 376,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

