Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Issued By William Blair

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nautilus in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for Nautilus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NLS. Craig Hallum downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

NYSE NLS opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

In related news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,052 shares of company stock valued at $537,453. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 875.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.