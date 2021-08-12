Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALHC. Barclays initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of ALHC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.19. 304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

