Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.99). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $118.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair set a $56.77 price target on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.21. 14,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,239. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $872.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,346,000 after buying an additional 40,027 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

