Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Pi Financial (TSE:CWE)

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charlotte’s Web in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04.

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$29.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.06 million.

