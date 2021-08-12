Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Lifted by Analyst

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for DISH Network in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Shares of DISH traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,711. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.