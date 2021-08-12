Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Decreased by SVB Leerink

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gossamer Bio in a report released on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.73). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

