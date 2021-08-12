Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Decreased by KeyCorp

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for NN in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 27.98%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $264.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 3.31. NN has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NN by 332.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 610,702 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in NN by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 598,449 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NN by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 779,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 289,895 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NN by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 700,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 245,965 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NN by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 179,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NN news, CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

