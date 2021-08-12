Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLNT. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.92.

PLNT opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.74. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 9.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

