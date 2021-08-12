Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Raised by Truist Securiti

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for SilverBow Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE SBOW opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.67.

In other SilverBow Resources news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.