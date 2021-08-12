Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRPL. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2,657.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after buying an additional 664,445 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,439,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,011,000 after buying an additional 70,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

