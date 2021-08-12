Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report released on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley also issued estimates for BrightSpire Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.77.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $129,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $7,935,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $2,369,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.