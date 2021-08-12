QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.69

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 5489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $612.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.69.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. QIWI had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 33.90%. As a group, analysts expect that QIWI plc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in QIWI during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in QIWI by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QIWI during the first quarter worth about $122,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of QIWI by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QIWI by 29.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

QIWI Company Profile (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

