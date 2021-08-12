Quaker Chemical Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.75 Per Share (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $7.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of KWR traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.05. 46 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,992. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $170.31 and a one year high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

