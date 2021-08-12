Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.02-3.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $406.0-407.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.36 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.

QLYS stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.95. 477,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,629. Qualys has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.22.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

