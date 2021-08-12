Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.02-3.07 EPS.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $3.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.98. 13,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,324. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.59. Qualys has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.22.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

