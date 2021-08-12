Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.27% from the stock’s current price.

RXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Shares of RXT traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 313,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Subroto Mukerji purchased 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,231.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,818.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 448.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

