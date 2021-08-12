Radian Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

Radian Group has increased its dividend by 4,900.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Radian Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.73. 10,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,988. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radian Group news, VP Mary Dickerson acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $564,644. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

