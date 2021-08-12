Radian Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.
Radian Group has increased its dividend by 4,900.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Radian Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.73. 10,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,988. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In other Radian Group news, VP Mary Dickerson acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $564,644. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
RDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
About Radian Group
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.
