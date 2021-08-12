RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. RadNet updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.88. 2,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,849. RadNet has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.75 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sidoti upped their price target on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays started coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

