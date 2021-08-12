RAI Finance (RAI) Trading Up 22.2% This Week

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $37.94 million and $12.89 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00047155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00142932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00155170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,012.86 or 0.99543690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.71 or 0.00870674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

