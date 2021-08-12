Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PACK. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PACK stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $32.27. 3,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,167. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ranpak has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $32.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -230.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%.

In other news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACK. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ranpak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ranpak by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Ranpak by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ranpak by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ranpak by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

