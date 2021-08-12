Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Trading 7.4% Higher

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) traded up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.83. 24,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 400,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Several research firms recently commented on PACK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -230.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

In other news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ranpak by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Ranpak by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ranpak by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ranpak by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

