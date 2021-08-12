Rate3 (RTE) Price Up 16.1% This Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $129,112.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00055710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.71 or 0.00877210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00110345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00156128 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

