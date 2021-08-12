Raymond James Begins Coverage on Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Investment analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of HLMN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 48,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,959. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.43.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

