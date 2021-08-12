Raymond James Weighs in on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$80.00.

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$75.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.74. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of C$64.17 and a one year high of C$101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61. The stock has a market cap of C$8.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.39.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$419.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$368.23 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

