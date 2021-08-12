Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Stake Lowered by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Realogy were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Realogy by 316.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Realogy by 145.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Realogy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Realogy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RLGY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,557. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLGY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

