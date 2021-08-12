Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.26.

Shares of UAL traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.21. 618,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,350,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($9.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will post -12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after buying an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,032,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Airlines by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 685,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after purchasing an additional 556,693 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $28,889,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

