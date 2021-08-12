Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) Stock Price Down 23.5%

Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI) shares dropped 23.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 40,237 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 712% from the average daily volume of 4,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19.

About Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI)

Remedent, Inc engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. Its products include river 8, prefab veneer, and condor. The company was founded on September 30, 1996 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Remedent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remedent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.