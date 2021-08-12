Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $35.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist dropped their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 173.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNST traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 299,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,582. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81. Renasant has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

