Render Token (RNDR) Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $129.47 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001855 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,146,957 coins and its circulating supply is 157,145,992 coins. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

